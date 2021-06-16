MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 27,710 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

