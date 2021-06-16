Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 90.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $47,832.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,470,845 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

