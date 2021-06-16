MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

