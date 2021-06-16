Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 7.1% This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $21.34 million and $80,877.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $18.99 or 0.00048967 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00151200 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00182926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00945570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.98 or 0.99927063 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

