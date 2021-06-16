Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Cap of $32.93 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $222,219.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $25.72 or 0.00066442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,280,327 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

