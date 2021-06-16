Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mitie Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 2,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90. Mitie Group has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

