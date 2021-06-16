Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $57,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

