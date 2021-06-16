Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of AerCap worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.