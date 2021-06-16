Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.76. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

