Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.42 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

