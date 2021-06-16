Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

