Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.69 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

NYSE:MAA opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $172.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

