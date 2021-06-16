Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.