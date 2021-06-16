Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

VNO stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

