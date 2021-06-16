Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 272,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

