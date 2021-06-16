Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of AerCap worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,647,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AerCap by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after buying an additional 126,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of AER stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

