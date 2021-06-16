Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.47.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.