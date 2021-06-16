Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,346 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

