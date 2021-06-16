Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,346 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

