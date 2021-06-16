Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,154 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

