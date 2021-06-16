Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,154 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

