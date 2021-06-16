Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,166 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

