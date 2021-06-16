Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,307 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

