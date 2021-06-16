Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,502 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

