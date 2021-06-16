Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 71,680 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

