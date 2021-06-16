Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 71,680 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

