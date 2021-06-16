Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,932 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

