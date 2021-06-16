Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.