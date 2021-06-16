MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $27.20. MMA Capital shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 36,068 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($5.42) million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 19.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.