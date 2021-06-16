MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $119.77 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.99 or 0.06214961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.47 or 0.01566592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00437273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00146188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00690083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00427689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00366510 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

