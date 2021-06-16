Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,959 ($25.59). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,938.50 ($25.33), with a volume of 951,247 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.57 ($26.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,730.37. The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

