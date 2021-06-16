Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.