Moonshot Price Tops $0.0000 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Moonshot has a total market cap of $1,983.05 and approximately $134,262.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00148969 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00181557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.39 or 0.00939908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,544.57 or 0.99694319 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

