Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.13. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

