Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.16. 44,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,890. The company has a market cap of $617.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.