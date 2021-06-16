Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,243. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

