Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 3.67% of Key Tronic worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Key Tronic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.