Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

CFG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

