Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,679. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

