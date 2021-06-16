Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 429,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,328,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. 15,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,150. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

