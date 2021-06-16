Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 64,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,461. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

