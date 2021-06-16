Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $33,959,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $36.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,357.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $787.50 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

