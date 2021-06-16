Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 38,050 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,569. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

