Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,152,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,880,000 after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,849. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

