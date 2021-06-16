Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.52. 29,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.48 and a 1-year high of $561.36. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

