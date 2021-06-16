Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.78. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

