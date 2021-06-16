Morgan Stanley Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $624,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $145,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.