Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $21.50 million and $1.62 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

