MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in May

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 741,800 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOSY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 1,555,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76. MoSys has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.04.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

