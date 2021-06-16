MotaCoin (MOTA) Trading 132.2% Higher Over Last Week

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,294.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 132.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,138,035 coins and its circulating supply is 47,603,114 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

